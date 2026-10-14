AI governance risks falling between teams as only 40% identify a single clear owner

As concerns around AI misuse rise, 81% of UK legal professionals say they feel more comfortable using AI grounded in trusted legislation, case law and commentary, up from 70% a year ago

Only 40% identify a single clear owner for AI governance, while 18% say there is no clear owner

Just 29% say AI is embedded in their organisation’s strategy and operations

LONDON, 14 October 2026 – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics and AI-powered legal workflow solutions, has published new research showing that strong AI governance requires clear accountability, with legal, technology, risk and compliance teams all feeding into how AI is managed.

A July 2026 LexisNexis survey of 543 UK legal professionals found only 40% identified one department or team responsible for AI governance, while 18% said there was no clear owner and 4% selected N/A. Across all responses, IT and technology teams were most commonly involved in AI governance (38%), followed by risk and compliance (34%), executive leadership (31%) and in-house legal teams (24%).

Shared expertise is not the problem. Good governance draws on technology, risk, compliance and legal teams. The challenge is making sure responsibility is clear when something goes wrong. In August, the Solicitors Regulation Authority issued a warning notice on the misuse of AI after receiving 42 reports of potential misuse between July 2025 and July 2026.

The report, Why AI governance needs a feedback loop, argues that lawyers need to be able to check where an AI answer comes from and compare it with trusted legal sources.

The question is becoming more pressing as AI enters everyday legal work. Almost three-quarters of respondents use it at least once a week, yet just 29% say it is embedded in their organisation’s strategy and operations.

Concern about accuracy remains high. 83% of respondents worry about lawyers relying on inaccurate or fabricated information, up from 57% when LexisNexis began measuring the issue in early 2024.

81% feel more comfortable using AI when it is grounded in legal sources, up from 72% in January 2026 and 70% in July 2025. Lawyers increasingly see the technology itself as part of governance, including whether they can see where an answer comes from and check it against trusted legal sources.

Peter Lee, Partner and Global Head of AI Governance at Simmons & Simmons, says in the report: “In practice, organisations need clear ownership, proportionate risk assessment, oversight of high-impact use cases, and regular monitoring of how AI systems are performing over time.”

Stuart Greenhill, Senior Director of Segments at LexisNexis UK, says:

“AI is moving too quickly for governance to be treated as a policy you review once or twice a year. It has to learn from how lawyers are actually using the technology. That means keeping people in the loop, grounding AI in authoritative legal content, and feeding what we learn about accuracy, quality and risk back into the way the technology is governed.”

The report sets out five practical questions for day-to-day AI governance:

Which tools and use cases are approved for this work?

What information can I put into the system?

Can I see and check where every AI answer comes from, and what checks do I need before relying on it?

Who owns the final work product?

Where do I report a concern or unexpected result?

The full report, Why AI governance needs a feedback loop, is available at https://www.lexisnexis.co.uk/insights/ai-governance-report/index.html

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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Media Contact

Laura Halls, Brand and Content Manager at LexisNexis UK

Email: Laura.Halls@LexisNexis.co.uk

Phone: +44 (0)7918 612849