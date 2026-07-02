Alexander Nani Joins LexisNexis® to Bring Transactional and Commercial Depth to AI Workflow Design for Large Law Firms

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered workflow solutions, today announced that Alexander Nani has joined the company as a Legal Engineer on the Large Law Knowledge Management & Innovation (KM&I) Team.

Nani has worked across high-stakes construction, real estate, and M&A matters at some of the most complex deal tables in the country. His strong transactional and commercial legal background positions him to identify where AI-powered workflows can deliver the most meaningful efficiency gains for large law firm clients.

Most recently an associate at Troutman Pepper Locke LLP in New York, Nani handled a broad range of sophisticated matters including construction management agreements for global clients, a major airport terminal development project, and portfolio-level legal and commercial risk management across a Fortune 500 private equity firm’s real estate holdings throughout New York and New Jersey. Earlier in his career, he gained M&A experience as a summer associate, working directly under the General Counsel of a publicly traded company on acquisition negotiations and transaction documentation. He holds a J.D. and Transactional Law Certificate from Emory University School of Law, and a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business.

“Alexander's background combines complex deal work and commercial risk analysis, experience that enables him to design workflows that reflect how transactional attorneys operate under pressure,” noted Tony Muljadi, VP, General Manager, LexisNexis Large Law Markets. “We're excited to have him on the team.”

“Transactional work moves fast and involves a lot of moving parts, from coordinating across parties, to managing risk and keeping deals on track,” said Nani. “I've seen firsthand where the friction points are, and that's what I want to apply here: building AI-powered workflows that make transactional work more efficient and help firms deliver better results for their clients.”

In his role, Nani will work closely with large law firm stakeholders to design and deploy custom AI-powered workflows and vault templates through the Lexis+® with Protégé™ platform, translating complex legal practice needs into scalable, repeatable solutions. His appointment is part of the company’s broader investment in a consultative, white-glove service model, pairing the capabilities of Lexis+ with Protégé with practitioners who can guide firms through implementation with the same rigor and attention they bring to their work.

To learn how firms are already putting Lexis+ with Protégé to work across their practices, read about Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s strategic collaboration with LexisNexis at https://www.lexisnexis.com/community/pressroom/b/news/posts/willkie-elevates-legal-work-with-lexis-with-protege-one-grounded-insight-at-a-time.

To learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé, visit https://www.lexisnexis.com/en-us/products/lexis-plus-protege.page.

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