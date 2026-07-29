Allison Citron Joins LexisNexis to Advance Strategic AI Adoption for Large Law Firms

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered workflow solutions, today announced that Allison Citron has joined the company, bringing deep experience in complex financial restructuring, distressed debt, and sophisticated transactional work as LexisNexis continues to expand its advisory model for large law firms navigating enterprise AI selection and adoption.

Her appointment reflects LexisNexis' continued investment in pairing the capabilities of Lexis+® with Protégé™ with practitioners who understand the pressures facing large law firm clients and can guide meaningful, workflow-level transformation.

Citron brings significant experience in high-stakes transactional and restructuring matters. Most recently, at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, she served as a Senior Litigation Finance and Distressed Claims Trading Attorney in the firm's Restructuring group, advising international and domestic investment banks, hedge funds, and large financial institution creditors on the buying and selling of distressed assets, including trade claims, bank debt, syndicated loans, and post-restructuring equity. Earlier in her career, she practiced at Mayer Brown LLP and Clifford Chance, where she built her foundation in sophisticated financial and creditor-side matters.

Tony Muljadi, VP, General Manager, LexisNexis Large Law Markets, noted, "As a transactional attorney at Orrick and Mayer Brown, Allison advised sophisticated clients through a range of complex restructuring and distressed debt work. The perspective she’s gained from this experience is going to be invaluable to law firms as they navigate AI adoption in their transactional practices."

"The firms that will lead in this moment are the ones that approach AI with the same rigor they apply to their most complex matters - asking the right questions, stress-testing the answers, and building sustainable AI skills and workflows," added Citron. "I look forward to leveraging my extensive Big Law experience to help firms adopt AI thoughtfully, and with confidence."

In her role, Citron will work directly with firm leadership and practice chairs to understand strategic priorities, evaluate AI opportunities across the legal workflow, and help firms realize measurable value from solutions including Lexis+ with Protégé, serving as a trusted advisor through every stage of selection and adoption.

To learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé, visit https://www.lexisnexis.com/en-us/products/lexis-plus-protege.page.

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