As Lawyers Face AI Switching Overload, Lexis+ with Protégé Redefines Integrated, Verified Legal Work – in a Single Prompt Box

Across hundreds of studies and focus groups with 7,000+ legal professionals, lawyers describe the same friction: disconnected AI experiences, lost context, lack of verification, and time wasted formatting work

NEW YORK, October 27, 2026 – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today unveiled a major expansion of Lexis+® with Protégé™, bringing the trusted, authoritative intelligence legal professionals rely on into one connected AI experience – in a single prompt box.

In 2026 alone, LexisNexis conducted hundreds of user studies and focus groups with more than 7,000 legal professionals including Am Law 10 firms, in-house legal departments, and solo practitioners. Across those conversations, lawyers repeatedly described the same patterns of friction in using AI for legal work: moving between multiple AI environments to complete a matter, carrying context between systems, reformatting AI-generated work, and repeatedly checking citations and conclusions before relying on them. The latest evolution of Lexis+ with Protégé is engineered to alleviate these pain points – and more – with easy-to-use new and enhanced AI capabilities.

Built for lawyers and shaped by their feedback in the LexisNexis Customer Innovation Lab and ongoing R&D, Lexis+ with Protégé now integrates authoritative LexisNexis legal content, a firm’s own knowledge, Shepard’s® citation intelligence, specialized analytics, news, dockets, and advanced AI together to streamline legal work and improve outcomes.

“Capable AI models are available, but models themselves deliver only a portion of what legal professionals require,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis Legal. “The LexisNexis legal intelligence layer uses a proprietary legal harness to coordinate AI models and agents, connecting authoritative legal intelligence with a firm’s own knowledge and providing built-in, legally grounded verification – so lawyers can quickly move from their objectives to high-quality, usable work.”

What’s new in Lexis+ with Protégé: One connected experience

Lexis+ with Protégé is newly enhanced and designed specifically for lawyers to bring more intelligence, verification, context, and capabilities together – in a single prompt box – at all stages of their work.

More trusted intelligence around the legal task. Protégé can now surface litigation analytics from Lex Machina ® , corporate disclosure intelligence from Intelligize ® , docket information from CourtLink ® , and Law360 ® reporting, drawing on the scale and depth of 200 billion LexisNexis documents and records , alongside a firm’s own work product through document management system (DMS) connections. Lawyers can select sources or allow the orchestration layer behind Protégé – a governed legal harness – to coordinate the models, tools, skills, and sources needed for the task, while maintaining source visibility and customer permissions.

Trusted verification of AI-assisted legal work. Shepard’s ® Verify extends verification across AI-assisted and lawyer-created documents, helping legal professionals assess citation status, quotations, and whether cited authority supports the proposition for which it is used. Built on the proprietary Shepard’s point-of-law knowledge graph, it goes beyond whether a case exists to whether it is being used accurately. Enhanced Deep Research tackles complex legal questions through a research plan, examines governing authority and its treatment, and develops a sourced research memorandum with an executive summary, an authority table, and relevant counterarguments.



Formatted and review-ready legal AI drafts. Native Microsoft Word drafting preserves document styles, numbering, footnotes, tables of contents and authorities, comments, tracked changes, and document comparison, directly in Protégé. Outputs also continue to be available in Excel, PowerPoint, and PDF. Review Tables allow lawyers to ask a question once and see the answer across every document in a matter, with each result linked to its source clause. Team members can comment on individual findings, and the completed review can be exported to Excel with source references intact. Enhanced Vault expands capacity from 500 to 100,000 documents, supports files up to 500 MB and 14 file types including audio, video and images. Findings link back to their source, including timestamps within deposition video to easily surface key insights. Workrooms , now with memory including the user’s personal preferences, provide secure matter spaces for Vaults, drafts, discussions, skills, and citation checks, with added governance controls. An AI-generated briefing can help bring a lawyer entering the matter up to speed, while material actions are recorded in a tamper-evident audit log.

Repeated legal work to reusable intelligence. The Protégé Skills Library features 100 new legal skills, including Protégé Legal Skills that let users conduct repeatable work across an organization. Skills include litigation, due diligence, contract comparison, complaint analysis, employment, translation, and other legal tasks. Custom Skills Builder lets practitioners build their own capabilities from LexisNexis content and firm documents without coding.



What Lexis+ with Protégé looks like in practice

A litigation team preparing a motion can ask Protégé for an assessment that draws on LexisNexis legal authority, CourtLink dockets, Lex Machina analytics on how the assigned judge has ruled on similar motions, relevant Law360 reporting and the firm’s own briefs. Protégé synthesizes the intelligence while keeping legal authority, litigation patterns, news, and the firm’s prior analysis distinct, each linked to its source.

preparing a motion can ask Protégé for an assessment that draws on LexisNexis legal authority, CourtLink dockets, Lex Machina analytics on how the assigned judge has ruled on similar motions, relevant Law360 reporting and the firm’s own briefs. Protégé synthesizes the intelligence while keeping legal authority, litigation patterns, news, and the firm’s prior analysis distinct, each linked to its source. A deal team can similarly combine Intelligize disclosures, CourtLink litigation records, Law360 coverage, and prior deal documents for diligence.

can similarly combine Intelligize disclosures, CourtLink litigation records, Law360 coverage, and prior deal documents for diligence. A lawyer reviewing hours of deposition video in Vault can ask Protégé to surface moments tied to a specific fact, issue, or exhibit — for example, the exact moment a witness appears surprised — and jump directly to the corresponding timestamp in the source video to review.

LexisNexis legal AI is built with customers in the room

Since its launch, the LexisNexis Customer Innovation Lab has tested and refined working prototypes with more than 120 legal professionals alongside LexisNexis engineers. Recent Lab sessions have informed developments around context, source visibility, skills, document editing, Vault, and Workrooms. Together, with additional R&D, customer collaboration shapes both the Lexis+ with Protégé user experience and the LexisNexis Intelligence Engine that runs it, an end-to-end ecosystem designed to power legal work.

Availability

The enhanced Lexis+ with Protégé is rolling out to US customers this month, with global availability to follow. Access to connected sources and specific functions depends on subscription, customer configuration, and administrator permissions. To learn more, visit http://www.lexisnexis.com/ai.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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