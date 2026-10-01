Bennett Blachar Joins LexisNexis to Help Large Law Firms Build Practical AI-Powered Legal Workflows

October 01, 2026

Bennett Blachar Joins LexisNexis to Help Large Law Firms Build Practical AI-Powered Legal Workflows

NEW YORK, October 1, 2026 — LexisNexis®  Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered workflow solutions, today announced that Bennett Blachar has joined the company as a Legal Engineer on the Large Law Knowledge Management & Innovation (KM&I) Team. 

Blachar brings nearly a decade of legal experience spanning litigation, corporate transactions, and in-house counsel work. He will work closely with large law firm stakeholders to design, build, and implement custom AI-powered workflows through Lexis+®  with Protégé™. 

Blachar began his legal career as a litigation associate at Saul Ewing, an AmLaw 200 firm, before joining a boutique corporate practice focused on mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, he served as General Counsel for an EB-5 investment firm that raised capital for real estate and restaurant projects through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. He graduated magna c​um laude from the University of Miami School of Law and is admitted to practice in Florida and New York. 

“Bennett has experienced legal work from the perspectives that shape how firms operate: litigating disputes, supporting transactions, and leading an in-house legal function,” said Tony Muljadi, VP, General Manager, LexisNexis Large Law Markets. “That breadth will help him partner with firms to build AI-powered workflows which address the day-to-day demands of legal teams.” 

His appointment is part of the company’s broader investment in a consultative, white-glove service model, pairing the capabilities of Lexis+ with Protégé with experienced practitioners who can guide firms through implementation with the same rigor and attention they brought to legal practice. 

“I’ve seen legal work from several vantage points: in litigation, on transactions and as in-house counsel,” said Blachar. “My goal is to work alongside firm teams to build workflows that reduce friction in day-to-day work while preserving the rigor and high quality counsel their clients expect.” 

To learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé, visit our website. 

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About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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