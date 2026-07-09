Claudia Mumic Joins LexisNexis to Build and Deploy AI-Powered Workflows for Large Law Firms

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered workflow solutions, today announced that Claudia Mumic has joined the company as a Legal Engineer on the Large Law Knowledge Management & Innovation (KM&I) Team.

Mumic brings a distinctive combination of litigation experience, cross-jurisdictional legal practice, and a deep focus on data privacy and AI regulation, positioning her to work closely with large law firm stakeholders to design, build, and implement custom AI-powered workflows through the Lexis+® with Protégé™ platform.

A dually qualified attorney admitted in New York and Brazil, Mumic most recently practiced at Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP, where she worked on high-stakes securities litigation, conducting in-depth regulatory and financial analysis to support case strategy. Earlier in her career, she represented companies across multiple industries in federal and state courts at Levy Goldenberg LLP, handling disputes involving regulatory, commercial, and corporate matters. She holds an LL.M. from Brooklyn Law School and is an active member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

“Claudia brings the kind of practitioner insight that makes the difference between a workflow that looks good in a demo and one that holds up in practice,” said Tony Muljadi, VP, General Manager, LexisNexis Large Law Markets. “Her litigation background, combined with her focus on privacy and AI regulation, makes her exceptionally well-suited to help firms build AI-powered workflows they can trust.”

Her appointment is part of the company’s broader investment in a consultative, white-glove service model, pairing the capabilities of Lexis+ with Protégé with practitioners who can guide firms through implementation with the same rigor and attention they bring to their work.

“Legal practice and emerging technology are converging quickly, and the firms that get it right will have a real advantage,” said Mumic. “I'm here to help make that transition as practical as possible by working alongside firms to design legal workflows that help firms deliver better outcomes for their clients.”

To learn how firms are already putting Lexis+ with Protégé to work across their practices, read about Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s strategic collaboration with LexisNexis at https://www.lexisnexis.com/community/pressroom/b/news/posts/willkie-elevates-legal-work-with-lexis-with-protege-one-grounded-insight-at-a-time.

To learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé, visit https://www.lexisnexis.com/en-us/products/lexis-plus-protege.page.

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