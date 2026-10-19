Disclosure Management Suite Launched in Intelligize+ AI to Move Teams from Research to Filing Readiness

New capabilities in Intelligize+ AI bring a team’s own drafts, scalable analysis and evidence-backed review into one connected environment grounded in authoritative SEC filings content

NEW YORK, October 19, 2026 – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered workflow solutions, today announced the launch of Intelligize+ AI™ Disclosure Management Suite, a new set of capabilities that helps disclosure, legal and financial reporting professionals move from researching disclosure to developing, reviewing and validating the filing itself. Teams can bring their own drafts into Intelligize+ AI, analyze them alongside authoritative SEC content and keep the evidence behind each conclusion connected through review, working more efficiently with greater confidence that key disclosure considerations have been addressed.

Every reporting cycle brings more than an update to the prior filing. Teams must account for new business developments, evolving SEC requirements and accounting guidance, SEC comments, peer practices, audit feedback and internal decisions. Much of that work is still assembled through separate manual steps, which can leave research repeated or lost and supporting evidence disconnected from conclusions. Through it all, one question remains: What are we missing?

Intelligize® has long been where disclosure professionals turn for compliance research: authoritative SEC content, relevant precedent and peer benchmarks. The Disclosure Management Suite carries that foundation into the next stage of the work: filing readiness. By applying LexisNexis Protégé™ access to a team’s own working documents alongside curated SEC filings content, the suite extends the value of Intelligize+ AI from finding the right information to helping advance the filing itself.

“Intelligize has always helped professionals find the right disclosure. What customers tell us they need next is a way to work with their own drafts, carry the evidence forward and keep their judgment at the center of every decision,” said Christian Berczely, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer for Intelligize. “The Disclosure Management Suite does that inside Intelligize+ AI. Every analysis is grounded in authoritative content, every recommendation shows its reasoning and the professional makes the final call.”

The Disclosure Management Suite is designed to help disclosure and financial reporting teams:

Bring the working draft into Intelligize+ AI with LexisNexis Protégé™ Vault. Users can securely upload their own documents, including PDF, Word, text and zip files, to work alongside SEC filings with Protégé™, without relying on copy and paste. Protégé cites uploaded documents as sources, and documents saved to Protégé™ Vault are designed to receive a navigable outline that makes them easy to review and analyze.

Users can securely upload their own documents, including PDF, Word, text and zip files, to work alongside SEC filings with Protégé™, without relying on copy and paste. Protégé cites uploaded documents as sources, and documents saved to Protégé™ Vault are designed to receive a navigable outline that makes them easy to review and analyze. Turn a complex research project into repeatable analysis with Custom Workflow Builder. Users describe a research objective in natural language and Custom Workflow Builder converts it into a structured, editable workflow that identifies relevant filings, applies the same analysis to every one and synthesizes the findings across the full research set. That approach is designed to scale across dozens or hundreds of SEC filings, well beyond a proxy peer group and beyond what general-purpose AI tools or a single AI prompt can take on. Each workflow returns an overview report along with sourced, traceable research and analysis data, and can be saved and rerun on demand, making multi-step projects practical to take on and revisit.

Users describe a research objective in natural language and Custom Workflow Builder converts it into a structured, editable workflow that identifies relevant filings, applies the same analysis to every one and synthesizes the findings across the full research set. That approach is designed to scale across dozens or hundreds of SEC filings, well beyond a proxy peer group and beyond what general-purpose AI tools or a single AI prompt can take on. Each workflow returns an overview report along with sourced, traceable research and analysis data, and can be saved and rerun on demand, making multi-step projects practical to take on and revisit. See what may need to change and why with Disclosure Analyzer. Users can analyze a prior 10-K or 10-Q filing or a current draft to see which requirements the document already addresses and where disclosure language may need to be added, removed or revised. Findings are organized across SEC and regulatory content, accounting and GAAP guidance, peer benchmarking and Topical Guidance, and include the sources and reasoning behind each recommendation along with suggested language to consider. Results can be exported as a PDF or an editable Word document. Users review each finding and decide what to change.

Users can analyze a prior 10-K or 10-Q filing or a current draft to see which requirements the document already addresses and where disclosure language may need to be added, removed or revised. Findings are organized across SEC and regulatory content, accounting and GAAP guidance, peer benchmarking and Topical Guidance, and include the sources and reasoning behind each recommendation along with suggested language to consider. Results can be exported as a PDF or an editable Word document. Users review each finding and decide what to change. Validate before the next handoff with Disclosure Checklists. The GAAP Automated Checklist generates an evidence-based assessment from the company’s reporting document, including suggested responses, supporting disclosures and areas for follow-up. The new SEC Checklist helps teams evaluate and document compliance with relevant SEC disclosure requirements through a structured workflow that supports tailored scoping, documentation, assignments, review and sign-off, and is designed to complement the GAAP Checklist. The reporting professional remains responsible for every final determination.

The capabilities work independently or in any sequence, so teams can use what fits the work at hand while preserving the evidence and context behind each conclusion. Research structures remain visible and editable, analysis stays connected to supporting evidence and preliminary outputs are presented for professional review rather than as final judgments. AI accelerates the analysis. Authoritative content grounds the answer. Professionals remain in control.

Together, the capabilities are designed to help teams reduce manual research and review effort, identify potential disclosure gaps earlier and carry the context behind each conclusion from research through drafting, review and validation.

Launched in 2024, Intelligize+ AI was one of the first solutions in the SEC compliance space to add an AI layer that extended the power and value of a comprehensive securities filings database. In 2025, it merged its AI features into Protégé, and in March 2026 it introduced the next evolution of Protégé with a unified, multi-turn conversational research experience for SEC filings. The Intelligize+ AI Disclosure Management Suite is the first new product offering added to the platform since that launch, and it extends Intelligize+ AI from compliance research into filing development, review and validation.

When complex disclosure questions require additional assurance, the Intelligize Customer Research Team is available to provide hands-on support. The team brings deep subject-matter expertise to high-stakes reporting decisions and helps review AI-assisted findings against the same authoritative content that powers Protégé.

To learn more about the Disclosure Management Suite: www.intelligize.com/dms.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

Intelligize® is a trusted solution for AI-powered SEC compliance intelligence for compliance, transactional and financial reporting professionals. Our web-based platform combines a comprehensive collection of SEC filings, regulatory materials, news and transactional data with generative AI capabilities and advanced analytics to deliver faster, defensible research and analysis. Public companies, private companies, law firms, accounting and consulting firms and other organizations rely on Intelligize to stay compliant with evolving SEC requirements, benchmark disclosures with confidence and execute complex transactions with greater precision. Intelligize is part of LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, headquartered in New York City. Intelligize serves public and private companies, as well as many of the top global law and accounting firms. For more information, visit www.intelligize.com.

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