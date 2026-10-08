Gary M. Fox Joins LexisNexis to Bring Appellate Litigation Experience to AI Workflow Design for Large Law Firms

NEW YORK, October 8, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered workflow solutions, today announced that Gary M. Fox has joined the company as a Legal Engineer on the Large Law Knowledge Management & Innovation (KM&I) Team.

Fox brings extensive appellate litigation experience, including work on high-stakes matters before trial and appellate courts. He will work closely with large law firm stakeholders to design, build, and implement custom AI-powered workflows through Lexis+® with Protégé™.

Fox joins LexisNexis from WilmerHale, where he was most recently counsel in the firm’s appellate litigation group. His practice focused on briefing key issues at every level of the judiciary, including leading the drafting of critical motions and serving as counsel of record for amicus briefs before the Supreme Court of the United States. His experience includes a significant number of patent appeals involving many different technologies, as well as matters involving administrative law, commercial litigation, and civil rights.

For the past two years, Fox was recognized on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list, and he was repeatedly named to the District of Columbia Bar’s honor roll for his commitment to pro bono work. Earlier in his career, he clerked at the federal district court in Delaware and at the Federal Circuit in Washington, DC. He obtained his JD from the University of Michigan Law School and is admitted to the District of Columbia Bar and New York State Bar.

“Gary brings exceptional precision in analyzing complex legal questions and communicating them with clarity,” said Tony Muljadi, VP, General Manager, LexisNexis Large Law Markets. “His experience shaping arguments in high-stakes appellate matters, including technically complex patent appeals, will help firms develop AI-powered workflows that support rigorous research, analysis and drafting.”

His appointment is part of the company’s broader investment in a consultative, white-glove service model, pairing the capabilities of Lexis+ with Protégé with practitioners who can guide firms through implementation with the same rigor and attention they bring to their work.

“Appellate work depends on disciplined analysis, precise writing and the ability to synthesize complex records and authorities,” said Fox. “I’m excited to work with firms to build AI-powered workflows that support those demands and help lawyers focus their judgment on the issues that matter most.”

To learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé, visit our website.

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