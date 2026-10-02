How LexisNexis Is Building AI Around How Lawyers Work

NEW YORK, October 2, 2026 — A new feature story from LexisNexis® Legal & Professional goes inside how the company is building legal AI around the way lawyers work, and how advances in AI are changing the way LexisNexis builds with customers.

Lawyers don't experience their work as a collection of AI models and tools. They have a matter to advance, a client problem to solve, or an outcome they need to reach. LexisNexis engineers legal AI around that reality through the LexisNexis Legal Intelligence Engine, which connects authoritative legal intelligence, advanced AI, human expertise, and direct customer input.

With Lexis+® with Protégé™, a legal professional can simply describe what they need to accomplish. Behind the scenes, an orchestration layer known as the agent harness selects the capabilities, authoritative sources, specialized agents, and AI models best suited to the task, and carries context forward as the work progresses. Those models include purpose-built legal AI models and leading general models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

That orchestration is grounded in a content advantage built over decades. LexisNexis brings together more than 200 billion legal and news documents and public records from more than 50,000 sources, near-real-time updates from more than 3,000 courts, and approximately 4 million new records each day. The LexisNexis legal knowledge graph and Shepard’s® Citations add further layers of legal context and validation.

LexisNexis is also changing how that technology gets built. At the LexisNexis Customer Innovation Lab in New York City, legal professionals work side by side with LexisNexis engineers and product teams to test and refine working prototypes in real time, often within the same session.

“The Customer Innovation Lab changes who’s in the room when legal AI gets built,” said Greg Dickason, LexisNexis Legal & Professional Chief Technology Officer. “Customers help originate and shape what we build from day one. Our job is to validate it, ground it in citable legal authority, and decide what's ready to scale into Lexis+ with Protégé.”

Human expertise remains embedded throughout that process. A specialized team of 250 professionals evaluates AI performance across measures including accuracy, fluency, and authoritativeness, feeding those findings back into development and testing.

Read the full story: A powerhouse at the forefront of the legal industry's AI revolution

###