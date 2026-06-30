Law360 Extends Global Reach with Launch of Law360 Australia

Law360 Australia brings real-time legal intelligence to Australian legal professionals

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 – Law360®, a leading source for legal news and in-depth analysis and a LexisNexis® Legal & Professional company, today announced the commercial launch of Law360™ Australia – marking the next chapter in Law360's global expansion and its first dedicated service for the Australian legal market.

Law360 Australia doesn’t just tell you what happened – it tells you what is changing, why it matters, and what to do next. Built for legal teams that need more than headlines, it delivers practice-relevant coverage of litigation, regulation, enforcement, and policy.

The product launches with a dedicated Financial Services section, covering Australia's heavily regulated and enforcement-active sector. Specialist reporters track developments across Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), with Expert Analysis written by lawyers for lawyers. Additional sections, Commercial Disputes, and Corporate Practice, are planned for later in 2026.

“Our conversations with legal professionals across Australia identified a need for timely, practitioner-focused legal news and analysis. While news and information were available from a range of sources, there was a clear demand for deeper coverage of the courts, regulators, and legal issues shaping the profession,” said Teresa Harmon, Law360 Vice President and Publisher. “Law360 Australia was built to meet that need, combining timely reporting, specialist legal journalism, and expert analysis to help legal professionals make sense of emerging issues, assess their impact, and respond with confidence.”

Law360 Australia includes:

Focused coverage of litigation, regulation, and enforcement developments

Daily newsletters delivering curated intelligence each business morning

Trusted, unbiased legal news reporting

14-day free trial for qualified prospects

To learn more or request a trial, visit www.law360.au

About Law360®

Law360®, a LexisNexis company, is a leading source for legal news and in-depth analysis, with timely coverage of litigation, regulation and enforcement, legislation, corporate deal-making, and more across dozens of practice areas, industries, and jurisdictions. Visit www.law360.com to learn more.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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Media Contact:

Anuj Baveja

Director of Communications

LexisNexis Legal & Professional

anuj.baveja@lexisnexis.com