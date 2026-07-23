Legal AI Propels LexisNexis to Fastest Growth in History

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional has reported the fastest growth in its history, driven by accelerating customer adoption of the company’s Legal AI platform, Lexis+® with Protégé™. In an interview with Legal IT Insider, Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis Legal, shared his perspective on the factors fueling this momentum, and highlighted several themes shaping the next chapter of legal technology.

AI Adoption Has Moved Beyond Experimentation

Organizations are no longer evaluating AI as an emerging capability – they are implementing it across core legal workflows to improve productivity, quality and business outcomes.

That shift is reflected in customer demand. Today, AI-related products account for 90% of new business for LexisNexis, demonstrating that legal professionals increasingly view AI as an essential component of modern legal practice rather than a standalone technology.

Customers Care About Outcomes, Not Models

While the AI industry often focuses on which foundation model is leading the latest benchmark, customers have a different priority: achieving the best legal outcome.

LexisNexis has embraced a multi-model approach from the outset, selecting the model best suited for each legal task rather than relying on a single provider. This gives customers access to rapidly advancing AI capabilities while ensuring the technology is optimized for the specific work lawyers perform every day.

For legal professionals, success is measured by accuracy, confidence and workflow performance, not by the name of the underlying model.

Proprietary Legal Content Remains a Strategic Advantage

As foundation models become increasingly capable, authoritative legal content has become even more important.

LexisNexis combines state-of-the-art AI with one of the industry's most comprehensive collections of continuously updated legal content, editorial analysis and citator data. By grounding AI responses in trusted legal authority, the company helps customers produce higher-quality work while reducing the risks associated with generic AI outputs.

The combination of proprietary legal intelligence and advanced AI allows customers to receive more accurate, context-aware answers while improving efficiency and maintaining confidence in their work product.

Enterprise AI Must Deliver Predictability

As legal organizations expand AI usage, they are also demanding predictable economics.

While some AI providers are shifting toward consumption-based pricing tied to token usage, many enterprise customers want the certainty of subscription pricing that allows them to scale AI adoption without worrying about fluctuating costs.

Predictable pricing enables firms and corporate legal departments to encourage widespread adoption, embed AI into daily workflows and plan long-term technology investments with confidence.

Partnerships Expand Customer Choice

The legal AI ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and customers increasingly expect their preferred tools to work together.

LexisNexis continues to build strategic relationships with leading AI companies and legal technology providers to ensure customers can access trusted legal intelligence wherever they work. Rather than limiting customers to a single platform, the company's strategy focuses on making authoritative legal AI available across the broader legal technology ecosystem while maintaining the security, validation and trust that legal professionals require.

Innovation Is Measured by Customer Value

Rapid innovation remains essential, but long-term success ultimately depends on customer outcomes.

As AI capabilities continue to advance, legal professionals will increasingly evaluate technology based on whether it improves the quality, efficiency and reliability of legal work, and not simply on the pace of new model releases.

The legal AI market is entering a period where sustainable growth will be driven by trusted workflows, authoritative content and measurable business value. Organizations that combine cutting-edge AI with deep legal expertise will be best positioned to help customers navigate this transformation with confidence.

Read the full interview: LexisNexis posts fastest growth in its history, powered by AI products - Legal IT Insider

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