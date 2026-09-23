Lex Machina Adds Enhanced Litigation Analytics for More Than 576,000 Miami-Dade Civil Lawsuits

Expansion includes comprehensive information for outcomes of more than 4,660 civil trials as well as access to more than 23 million docket entries

San Jose, CA, September 23, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional announced today the release of enhanced analytics for more than 576,000 Miami-Dade Circuit Civil and County Civil lawsuits to Lex Machina®, the LexisNexis® Legal Analytics® platform. The release includes powerful litigation data and access to filings for commercially relevant civil cases filed in Miami-Dade since 2016. New cases, trial outcomes, and procedural milestones are added daily as litigation progresses.

This expansion pairs detailed analytics with nuanced insights into Miami-Dade lawsuits with issues ranging from condominium law, contracts, employment, insurance, medical malpractice, product liability, real property, vehicle torts, and more. These insights help customers evaluate litigation experience and understand how comparable lawsuits progressed and resolved at the trial level.

Key takeaways for legal and risk professionals in South Florida include:

Plan litigation with Miami-Dade benchmarks: South Florida legal professionals can compare similar lawsuits to evaluate counsel and experience and understand case timing. A team representing an individual, insurer, condominium association, property manager, healthcare facility, or other business can help clients understand how cases like their own tend to resolve in terms of time and trial outcomes.

Assess exposure in the Sunshine State: Legal and risk professionals handling storm-related property insurance disputes, for example, can use comparable Miami-Dade outcomes to assess risk and inform settlement discussions. Enhanced analytics for more than 4,660 civil trials in Miami-Dade since 2016 identify the prevailing party, damages awards, and the trial judge’s rulings.

Analyze disputes involving South Florida business and litigation counsel: Customers can analyze cases handled by attorneys and law firms to assess their experience representing parties and litigating comparable disputes in Miami-Dade. Filters for case types, party industry codes, key procedural milestones, and more help users focus on cases and sectors like their own. As with all enhanced state court content in Lex Machina, customers receive direct access to underlying filings, with more than 23 million Miami-Dade docket entries to explore.

“When a client asks what to expect in a Miami-Date lawsuit, lawyers need practical benchmarks grounded in cases like theirs,” said Eric Wright, senior vice president for Lex Machina at LexisNexis. “This expansion gives legal teams a detailed view of how those cases progressed, who prevailed at trial, and what damages the court awarded. Connecting those insights with the underlying filings helps our customers explain litigation risk and make better-informed decisions about how to handle a matter.”

To learn more about enhanced Miami-Dade litigation analytics or request a demonstration, please visit https://www.lexisnexis.com/en-us/products/lex-machina.page.

The Lex Machina platform equips litigation professionals to develop stronger case strategies and generate business. From precise timing metrics that inform legal budgeting to trend data on top law firms and leading judges, Lex Machina supplements traditional legal research and experience with customized, data-backed insights. These insights help lawyers identify and pursue new matters, navigate motion and trial strategies, and negotiate smarter settlements, ultimately giving firms a competitive edge in litigation.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina® fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 22 federal practice areas and a rapidly growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to anticipate the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, supporting more effective case strategy and business development efforts.

Lex Machina was named Winner of the “Overall LegalTech Data Solution Provider of the Year” LegalTech Breakthrough Award 2025, “Best Data Analytics & Insight Solution” 2025 CODiE Award, and Winner of the “Media Excellence Award” for Analytics/Big Data 2024. Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis®, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics.

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