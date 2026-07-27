Lexis Create+ Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Best AI Enabled Content Solution

July 27, 2026

Lexis Create+ Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Best AI Enabled Content Solution

New York, July 27, 2026 – Lexis® Create+, the AI-powered legal drafting solution from LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, has been named a winner of the 2026 CODiE Award for Best AI Enabled Content Solution.

Lexis Create+ is an AI-powered drafting solution that seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365, giving legal professionals access to authoritative LexisNexis content, their organization's trusted documents, and the LexisNexis Protégé™ AI assistant, all within a secure, familiar workspace.

The CODiE Awards recognize the companies, products, and leaders shaping the future of technology through a rigorous, peer-reviewed evaluation process spanning AI, software, data, cybersecurity, digital learning, and other emerging technologies.

This award reflects LexisNexis' continued commitment to innovation, leadership, and delivering trusted technology solutions that help legal professionals work more confidently and efficiently.

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About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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