Lexis Create+ Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Best AI Enabled Content Solution

New York, July 27, 2026 – Lexis® Create+, the AI-powered legal drafting solution from LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, has been named a winner of the 2026 CODiE Award for Best AI Enabled Content Solution.

Lexis Create+ is an AI-powered drafting solution that seamlessly integrates into Microsoft 365, giving legal professionals access to authoritative LexisNexis content, their organization's trusted documents, and the LexisNexis Protégé™ AI assistant, all within a secure, familiar workspace.

The CODiE Awards recognize the companies, products, and leaders shaping the future of technology through a rigorous, peer-reviewed evaluation process spanning AI, software, data, cybersecurity, digital learning, and other emerging technologies.

This award reflects LexisNexis' continued commitment to innovation, leadership, and delivering trusted technology solutions that help legal professionals work more confidently and efficiently.

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