Lexis+® for Government Becomes the First Legal Research Solution to Achieve FedRAMP® Certified Status

Milestone reflects LexisNexis’s leadership in delivering secure, compliant, cloud-based legal technology to U.S. government agencies

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today announced that Lexis+® for Government has become the first legal research solution to achieve FedRAMP® Certified status, providing government legal professionals with a trusted platform that meets the highest standards of security for sensitive legal work.

Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) provides the U.S. government's standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. It has become the gold standard for evaluating and authorizing cloud services that process unclassified federal information. FedRAMP compliance is particularly important for government legal departments, which routinely manage sensitive information, confidential legal matters, and personally identifiable information.

“Lexis+ for Government is the only legal research solution to achieve FedRAMP Certified status and reflects our commitment to delivering trusted legal technology solutions that meet the federal government’s rigorous security, assessment, and continuous monitoring requirements,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis Legal. “We are grateful to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of General Counsel, for its sponsorship and support on this important milestone and value the opportunity to partner with them to help government legal professionals access authoritative legal intelligence and work efficiently, maintaining confidence that sensitive information is protected.”

LexisNexis provides a broad portfolio of legal technology solutions that support federal government agencies. As part of its initial FedRAMP scope, Lexis+ for Government includes a comprehensive research experience with access to primary and secondary law, Shepard’s® citation validation, document analysis, and folders capabilities, enabling attorneys to securely upload documents, organize work product, and collaborate within a trusted environment. LexisNexis plans to expand the FedRAMP-certified capabilities of Lexis+ for Government over the coming months, including AI-powered functionality.

Lexis+ for Government is listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace, the federal government's official repository of cloud service offerings that have achieved FedRAMP designations.

To learn more about Lexis+ for Government, visit: www.lexisnexis.com/lexisplusgov.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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