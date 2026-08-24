Lexis+ with Protégé Accelerates Frictionless Agentic Productivity from First Idea to Review-Ready Legal Work Product

Expanded capabilities bring together LexisNexis authoritative intelligence, agents, skills, workflows, and AI models in one intuitive experience so legal professionals can accomplish more with AI

NEW YORK, August 24, 2026 – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today unveiled new agentic capabilities in Lexis+® with Protégé™, enabling legal professionals to move from first idea to review-ready work product in one intuitive AI experience.

Legal professionals simply describe what they want to accomplish, and Lexis+ with Protégé applies the right AI models – including LexisNexis models that build on years of model optimization expertise – along with appropriate agents, skills, and selected sources behind the scenes. It carries context forward from early exploration and strategy through research, analysis, drafting, and review, helping professionals produce trusted, well-structured work that is ready to review. Professionals no longer need to choose between separate AI experiences, repeatedly explain the same matter, or move across multiple tools to complete related work.

Lexis+ with Protégé combines the latest AI capabilities with authoritative LexisNexis content, customer documents, and organizational knowledge, Shepard’s® citation intelligence, and enterprise-grade security and governance. The technology is sophisticated behind the scenes, but the experience is simple: professionals focus on the work, while Lexis+ with Protégé manages the AI.

One Intuitive Experience for Legal Work

Lexis+ with Protégé now enables legal professionals to:

Create well-formatted, review-ready Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint outputs from one prompt that initiates multi-step drafting capabilities , with document-aware editing, structured tables, track changes, and suggested next steps.

, with document-aware editing, structured tables, track changes, and suggested next steps. Carry context from one step to the next , reducing repeated instructions and helping each task build on the last.

, reducing repeated instructions and helping each task build on the last. Use the right models and sources for each task, including LexisNexis models which will be previewed later this year . Lexis+ with Protégé applies the best-fit supported model by default while allowing professionals to select a preferred model. LexisNexis legal sources remain the default and primary grounding source for legal work, with web and customer sources available when selected.

. Lexis+ with Protégé applies the best-fit supported model by default while allowing professionals to select a preferred model. LexisNexis legal sources remain the default and primary grounding source for legal work, with web and customer sources available when selected. Verify legal authority within the experience through linked citations and Shepard’s citation intelligence.

through linked citations and Shepard’s citation intelligence. Connect to trusted organizational documents and personal work product as they draft . Professionals can search a connected document management system and select the materials Lexis+ with Protégé should use to draft high-quality work product.

Professionals can search a connected document management system and select the materials Lexis+ with Protégé should use to draft high-quality work product. Apply specialized skills and preferred ways of working. Lexis+ with Protégé can use LexisNexis and ecosystem skills, with customer-created skills and workflows coming soon.

“Legal professionals should not have to spend their time managing AI, switching among tools or repeatedly explaining how they want work performed,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis Legal. “Lexis+ with Protégé brings together leading frontier and forthcoming LexisNexis AI models with authoritative legal intelligence, so legal professionals can work intuitively in one experience and receive well-structured, review-ready outputs grounded in sources they can trust.”

Unlike general-purpose AI and fixed legal applications, Lexis+ with Protégé unifies the intelligence, agents, skills, sources, and safeguards needed to produce trusted, review-ready legal work. Built on more than 150 years of attorney-curated content and more than 200 billion legal and business documents and records, Lexis+ with Protégé is developed by more than 4,000 technologists and legal subject matter experts and shaped with customers through the LexisNexis Customer Innovation Lab, preview programs, and ongoing feedback.

To learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé, visit www.lexisnexis.com/ai.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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