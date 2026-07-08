Lexis+ with Protégé is Now Purpose-Built AI for In-House Legal and Compliance Teams

New AI capabilities automate routine legal work and enable in-house teams to focus on strategic advisory, risk mitigation, and business collaboration

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional today announced private, secure, authoritative legal AI designed specifically for in-house legal and compliance teams, available in Lexis+® with Protégé™. The fully integrated platform powers the use of AI in the day-to-day experiences for in-house attorneys, paralegals, legal operations professionals, and compliance officers – freeing them to focus their time on higher-value activities such as advising the business, proactively mitigating risk, and collaborating more effectively across the organization.

"In-house teams operate under unique pressures that cut across legal and business demands – they need to move at pace with evolving market factors, drive legal results that stay ahead of their businesses, and manage risk across an entire organization," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis Legal. "Lexis+ with Protégé is now enhanced in direct response to what our in-house customers told us they needed, and this is just the beginning. We’re continuously adding capabilities as our proprietary AI technology unlocks next-level legal work quality and value gains for customers."

The platform is designed for flexibility, allowing customers to configure it around their core use cases – whether drafting, contracting, compliance monitoring, or workflow automation. It also includes more than 100 pre-built workflows and over 50 skills developed by LexisNexis, including integration of Anthropic’s Claude legal plugin suite, all grounded in the company's essential content repository of more than 200 billion documents and records. When applicable, outputs remain Shepardized™ and source-cited, and users can add premium services such as StateNet® for compliance coverage and Lex Machina® for litigation intelligence.

"In-house legal teams have historically been underserved by legal technology built to the lowest common denominator or with law firms in mind, which often left in-house teams wanting more," said Robb Hern, GM of Corporate Legal at LexisNexis. "Those days are over. By combining our content depth with purpose-built AI workflows, we can help in-house teams work smarter, reduce risk, and demonstrate greater value to their internal business partners."

New in-house capabilities in Lexis+ with Protégé are available immediately. To learn more, visit: https://legal.lexisnexis.com/Protege_In-House

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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Media Contact:

Anuj Baveja

Director of Communications

LexisNexis Legal & Professional

anuj.baveja@lexisnexis.com