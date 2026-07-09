LexisNexis Announces the Integration of Mistral in Lexis+ with Protégé in France

AI designed for legal and tax & accounting professionals: control, security, and productivity within the Lexis+ with Protégé environment

Paris, July 9, 2026 - LexisNexis today announced the integration of Mistral models in Lexis+ with Protégé, its private, secure, and trusted AI platform purpose-built for all legal work. The objective: to enhance the power and performance of AI for everyday use cases, while ensuring a confidential, encrypted framework hosted in Europe.

This collaboration between LexisNexis and Mistral, initiated in France, marks a new milestone in LexisNexis’ innovation strategy. It enriches Lexis+ with Protégé with a sovereign European model tailored to the daily needs of legal and tax & accounting professionals: drafting, summarizing, rewording, and structuring content, within an environment that guarantees a high level of confidentiality through hosting within the European Union.

Mistral is now available in Lexis+ with Protégé for legal professionals in France. Already secure, designed to protect data confidentiality, and hosted in Europe, the platform is now further enhanced with a new frontier AI model developed by Mistral.

With this rollout in France, LexisNexis is taking a first step in integrating Mistral into its AI environment. This initiative paves the way for new AI use cases within LexisNexis Legal & Professional.

This integration responds to strong demand from law firms, in-house legal departments, public-sector organizations, and legal and tax & accounting professionals: access to a broader choice of high-performing AI models within a trusted environment designed to preserve confidentiality, security, and control over data.

What changes in practice: expanding use cases without introducing new risks.

The integration of Mistral into Lexis+ with Protégé extends the possibilities offered by AI beyond strict legal research. Users can rely on Lexis+ with Protégé to draft or summarize documents, reword and translate text, structure content, or ask questions that go beyond the legal field alone, all from a single tool.

These capabilities operate within the private and secure environment of Lexis+ with Protégé: controlled web access, prompts not used to train the models, and conversations automatically deleted after 90 days, with users able to delete them at any time.

For strictly legal use cases, answers remain grounded in LexisNexis sources, with verifiable citations and a reliable, controlled context.

Because no single model is optimal for every task, LexisNexis has made a deliberate choice to build a multi-model platform. From a single interface, users can leverage different models depending on their needs: research, document analysis, drafting, or translation.

“Our partnership with LexisNexis marks an important step in making Mistral’s frontier AI available to legal professionals across Europe. It combines the level of performance they expect with the data control and confidentiality their work requires. I am particularly proud to see Mistral’s technology contribute to the future of legal publishing and legal technology, an ecosystem that is especially meaningful to me,” said Blanche Savary de Beauregard, General Counsel at Mistral.

“Legal and tax professionals expect AI to help them save time in their daily work, within a framework that guarantees the confidentiality, security, and control of their data. These requirements already underpin Lexis+ with Protégé, regardless of the model being used. The integration of Mistral responds to a clear expectation: to offer a sovereign European option within our private AI environment, and to give our clients greater choice in selecting the model best suited to their use cases,” said Éric Bonnet-Maes, CEO of LexisNexis CEMEA.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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Media Contact:

Cécile Chapeland-Ponzio

cecile.chapelandponzio@lexisnexis.fr

+33 6 20 28 33 54