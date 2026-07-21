LexisNexis Appoints Ray Thomas Jr., Esq. to Lead Enterprise AI Advisory for Corporate Legal Departments

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered workflow solutions, today announced that Ray Thomas Jr., Esq. (JD and LLM), PLS, AIGP, has joined the company as a senior advisor to Fortune 1000 corporate legal departments navigating enterprise AI adoption. His appointment marks the first in a new series of roles that combine the AI-powered capabilities of Lexis+® with Protégé™ designed specifically for in-house legal and compliance teams with the expertise of experienced practitioners who can help corporate legal leaders drive strategic, workflow-level transformation.

Ray brings 25 years of experience spanning the full spectrum of the legal profession, including senior roles at Walmart (Director & Senior Counsel – Emerging Technologies & Data Privacy), IBM (General Lawyer & Chief Procurement Privacy Officer), and in the EdTech industry (Chief Privacy Officer, Associate General Counsel & Corporate Secretary).

"Corporate legal teams are moving quickly to integrate authoritative AI workflows they can trust, and they need a partner who understands both the technology and the demands of the in-house environment," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO Global Legal, LexisNexis. "Ray brings exactly that combination — deep substantive experience and the ability to help customers translate AI capability into measurable business impact, grounded in the most comprehensive collection of legal content available."

"LexisNexis has an extraordinary opportunity to serve as a true strategic partner to in-house legal teams, not just a vendor," said Robb Hern, VP & General Manager, LexisNexis Corporate Legal. "Ray's background — across privacy, emerging technology, and corporate legal operations — positions him perfectly to build exactly those kinds of long-term relationships with our customers."

“Many organizations are generally exploring Legal-AI, but the real opportunity is in integrating those capabilities into everyday legal workflows in a way that is trusted, scalable, and aligned to business priorities,” said Ray Thomas Jr., Esq. “LexisNexis is uniquely positioned to support that transformation, and I am excited to partner with senior executives in the legal departments of large corporations to help them unlock greater value across their operations.”

In his role, Ray will work directly with General Counsels, Chief Legal Officers, Chief Counsels, Heads of Legal Operations, Chief Privacy Officers, and other senior executives to understand priorities, map workflow opportunities, and guide Fortune 1000 corporations through every stage of AI adoption — including team training and onboarding for Lexis+ with Protégé In-House.

To learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé in-house, visit legal.lexisnexis.com/Protege_In-House.

To learn more about Protégé, visit www.lexisnexis.com/en-us/products/lexis-plus-protege.page.

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