LexisNexis Celebrates 135 Years of the Madras Law Journal, Honouring a Legacy that Continues to Shape India's Legal Profession

Chennai, India - 25 July 2026 - LexisNexis® today commemorated the 135th anniversary of the Madras Law Journal (MLJ) with a distinguished celebration at the Mini Auditorium, Madras High Court, Chennai, honouring one of India's longest-standing and most respected legal publications and its enduring contribution to the advancement of legal scholarship, judicial excellence and the rule of law.

The event brought together sitting and retired judges of the Supreme Court of India and the Madras High Court, senior members of the Bar, legal academics, and the wider legal fraternity to commemorate the journal's enduring legacy.

Established in 1891, MLJ has served the Bench, the Bar, legal academia, and the wider legal fraternity for over 135 years through its authoritative reporting of landmark judicial decisions and insightful legal commentary. Its contribution has helped shape legal scholarship, inform judicial reasoning, and advance Indian jurisprudence.

Set against the iconic backdrop of the Madras High Court and inspired by enduring symbols of the legal profession - the scales of justice, the quill, and MLJ's very first bound issue - the celebration honoured the journal's distinguished legacy and lasting impact on India's legal landscape, while looking ahead to its continued role in shaping legal thought for generations to come.

The celebration was graced by an eminent gathering, including Hon'ble Mr. Justice M.M. Sundresh, Judge, Supreme Court of India, Hon'ble Mr. Justice R. Mahadevan, Judge, Supreme Court of India, Hon'ble Mr. Justice M. Sundar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, Hon’ble Mr. Justice PN Prakash, Former Judge of Madras High Court and other sitting and retired judges along with senior advocates. Although Hon'ble Mr. Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari, Chief Justice of the High Court of Madras, was unable to attend the celebration in person, his special address was delivered on his behalf, conveying his recognition of the Madras Law Journal's distinguished 135-year legacy and its enduring contribution to the legal profession and the administration of justice.

The programme featured commemorative addresses reflecting on the history and continuing significance of the Madras Law Journal, discussions on the evolving role of law reporting in the age of artificial intelligence, the unveiling of the 135th Anniversary Commemorative Volume, and the premiere of a commemorative video celebrating the Journal's remarkable legacy.

Speaking at the event, Gaythri Raman, Managing Director, Southeast Asia and India, LexisNexis, said:

"The Madras Law Journal has stood as a trusted companion to the Bench and the Bar for over 135 years, chronicling not just the evolution of Indian jurisprudence but the very spirit of justice that defines our legal system. At LexisNexis, we are privileged to be custodians of this remarkable legacy. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to building on MLJ's foundation of trust and authority - combining our deep legal heritage with the power of AI and technology to ensure that legal professionals continue to have access to the most reliable and insightful legal intelligence, today and for generations to come."

The event also marked the launch of Empower, a new legal literacy series developed by LexisNexis as part of its ongoing commitment to advancing the rule of law by improving public understanding of legal rights and responsibilities.

As legal practice continues to evolve through advances in artificial intelligence, the celebration underscored the enduring importance of trusted legal content as the foundation for responsible innovation. LexisNexis continues to combine authoritative legal information with advanced AI technologies to help legal professionals conduct research more efficiently, make informed decisions with confidence and deliver better outcomes for their clients.

For more than a century, the Madras Law Journal has documented landmark judgments and contributed significantly to India's legal development. Today, under the stewardship of LexisNexis, the Journal continues to preserve its distinguished heritage while supporting the evolving needs of modern legal professionals.

About LexisNexis Legal and Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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