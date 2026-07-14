LexisNexis Deepens Operational Leadership Bench with Appointment of Joanna Garcia

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered workflow solutions, today announced that Joanna Garcia has joined the company, bringing deep legal operations, eDiscovery, and organizational leadership experience as LexisNexis continues to expand its advisory model for large law firms navigating enterprise AI adoption.

Following a series of recent additions to the company’s Large Law advisory team, Garcia’s appointment reflects the company's investment in a consultative, white-glove service model, pairing experienced practitioners with firm leadership to map value-driven, AI-powered workflows through the Lexis+® with Protégé™ platform.

Garcia brings more than a decade of experience spanning law firm practice, large-scale legal operations, and public sector leadership. Most recently at Thompson Hine LLP, she led practice group-specific workflow and process initiatives, aligning cross-functional teams around technology-driven improvements in project management, billing, and client reporting. Before that, she spent over eight years at WilmerHale, leading the firm’s Discovery Solutions operations and worked directly with software engineers to build tools that improved matter management and client service delivery. Garcia was named a 2026 Dayton Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree, a 2023 Super Lawyers Rising Star, and holds a Certificate in the Fundamental Skills of Legal Project Management.

“What sets Joanna apart is the combination of operational depth and leadership credibility she brings to every engagement,” noted Tony Muljadi, VP, General Manager, LexisNexis Large Law Markets. “She knows how firms work, she knows how change happens, and she knows how to help leadership make it stick.”

Garcia joins at a pivotal moment, as large law firms move beyond AI experimentation and look to partners who can guide firm-wide implementation with both strategic and operational expertise.

“Law firms have made real progress in understanding what AI can do, but the more difficult work is building the organizational conditions for it to stick,” said Garcia. “That's the work I've spent my career doing: aligning people, process, and technology to deliver results that hold up over time. I'm excited to bring that experience to bear for LexisNexis clients.”

In her role, Garcia will work directly with firm leadership and practice chairs to identify strategic priorities, uncover workflow opportunities, and guide firms in realizing measurable value from AI-driven solutions, including Lexis+ with Protégé, acting as a trusted partner throughout the adoption journey.

To learn how firms are already putting Lexis+ with Protégé to work across their practices, read about Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s strategic collaboration with LexisNexis at https://www.lexisnexis.com/community/pressroom/b/news/posts/willkie-elevates-legal-work-with-lexis-with-protege-one-grounded-insight-at-a-time.

To learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé, visit https://www.lexisnexis.com/en-us/products/lexis-plus-protege.page.

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