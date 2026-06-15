LexisNexis Launches AI Prompting Certification to Help Legal Professionals Supercharge Their Work

June 15, 2026

LexisNexis Launches AI Prompting Certification to Help Legal Professionals Supercharge Their Work

Self-paced course helps legal professionals boost AI proficiency and apply AI effectively in daily work

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 — As AI tools become standard across legal practice, crafting effective prompts and critically evaluating AI output has become a core professional skill.

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional has launched AI Prompt Essentials, a self-paced certification course that delivers practical, hands-on guidance for using large language models (LLMs) for legal drafting, analysis, research, and more. Now live on LexisNexis University, the program is open at no cost to all legal professionals, regardless of prior AI experience.

The program equips legal professionals to design precise, high-impact prompts, evaluate and refine AI outputs with professional rigor, and build scalable, repeatable, and efficient AI-driven workflows with confidence. Upon completion, participants earn a certification badge that can be displayed on LinkedIn, enhancing professional credibility as skilled and responsible AI users.

Developed by a team with deep legal and AI expertise — including CLE delivery, rigorous AI product testing, and direct customer implementation work — the program offers two on-demand modules:

  • The first introduces legal professionals to how LLMs work and how to distinguish AI-generated output from legal reasoning.
  • The second covers foundational prompting techniques, with an emphasis on applying AI responsibly and strategically for legally substantive work where accuracy and judgment are essential.

The course provides accessible AI education to any interested legal professional, who increasingly recognize that effective AI use goes beyond access to technology and requires professional judgment to ensure accurate, defensible work product. As a leading provider of legal AI solutions, LexisNexis is uniquely positioned to meet this need.

To enroll in the program, visit LexisNexis AI Prompt Essentials Certification.

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Media Contact:
Anuj Baveja
Director of Communications
LexisNexis Legal & Professional
anuj.baveja@lexisnexis.com

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About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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