LexisNexis Named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for PR and Media Monitoring Tools

November 05, 2026

LexisNexis Named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for PR and Media Monitoring Tools

NEW YORK, November 5, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional has been named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for PR and Media Monitoring Tools. The report evaluates providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Gartner defines PR and media monitoring tools as those that help organizations collect, measure, analyze and interpret media coverage (e.g., print, online, broadcast, podcast) and online conversations. PR and media monitoring tools also provide workflow and media contact identification capabilities to support proactive and reactive media relations and outreach. These tools support organizations’ proactive and reactive (e.g., crisis, issues management) reputation management efforts.

Nexis+™ with Protégé™ alongside the LexisNexis media intelligence suite supports communications professionals with media monitoring, AI-powered research and analytics, combining licensed news with company, financial and legal information. These capabilities help teams understand emerging narratives, assess competitive developments and investigate reputational risks, with links to supporting sources to help verify findings.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for PR and Media Monitoring Tools, Amber Boyes, Paul Swiergosz, Elizabeth Kilbride, October 20, 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Media contact
Leela Bozonelis
Marketing Director, LexisNexis
929-383-8781

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About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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