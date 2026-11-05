LexisNexis Named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for PR and Media Monitoring Tools

NEW YORK, November 5, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional has been named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for PR and Media Monitoring Tools. The report evaluates providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Gartner defines PR and media monitoring tools as those that help organizations collect, measure, analyze and interpret media coverage (e.g., print, online, broadcast, podcast) and online conversations. PR and media monitoring tools also provide workflow and media contact identification capabilities to support proactive and reactive media relations and outreach. These tools support organizations’ proactive and reactive (e.g., crisis, issues management) reputation management efforts.

Nexis+™ with Protégé™ alongside the LexisNexis media intelligence suite supports communications professionals with media monitoring, AI-powered research and analytics, combining licensed news with company, financial and legal information. These capabilities help teams understand emerging narratives, assess competitive developments and investigate reputational risks, with links to supporting sources to help verify findings.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for PR and Media Monitoring Tools, Amber Boyes, Paul Swiergosz, Elizabeth Kilbride, October 20, 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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Media contact

Leela Bozonelis

Marketing Director, LexisNexis

929-383-8781

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