Moe Katchen Joins LexisNexis to Help Large Law Firms Build More Efficient AI-Powered Transactional Workflows

NEW YORK, September 24, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered workflow solutions, today announced that Moe Katchen has joined the company as a Legal Engineer on the Large Law Knowledge Management & Innovation (KM&I) Team.

Katchen brings experience in corporate transactions and mergers and acquisitions, along with a strong interest in applying technology and AI to improve legal workflows. He will work closely with large law firm stakeholders to design, build, and implement custom AI-powered workflows through the Lexis+® with Protégé™ platform.

Before joining LexisNexis, Katchen practiced as a corporate attorney, most recently at McDermott Will & Schulte and previously at Alston & Bird. His practice focused primarily on corporate transactions and M&A, where he developed a strong interest in using technology and AI to make the practice of law more efficient. Before law school, he worked as a consultant at Bain & Company and earned his JD from New York University School of Law.

“Moe’s experience advising on corporate transactions, combined with his consulting background, gives him a practical perspective on where AI can reduce friction in deal work,” said Tony Muljadi, VP, General Manager, LexisNexis Large Law Markets. “This perspective makes him well positioned to help firms develop workflows that support lawyers through the pace and complexity of M&A matters.”

His appointment is part of the company’s broader investment in a consultative, white-glove service model, pairing the capabilities of Lexis+ with Protégé with practitioners who can guide firms through implementation with the same rigor and attention they bring to their work.

“I’m excited to bring my transactional background and interest in legal technology to LexisNexis,” said Katchen. “I look forward to partnering with firms to develop AI-powered workflows that help legal teams work more efficiently and focus more time on the judgment and collaboration that matter most to their clients.”

To learn more about Lexis+ with Protégé, visit our website.

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