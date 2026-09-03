RELX Completes Acquisition of Doctrine and Sets Ambition to Serve One Million Legal Professionals Across Europe

Paris, France – September 3, 2026 – RELX Group, owner of LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in legal information, analytics and AI-powered legal workflow solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Doctrine, which will join LexisNexis Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA). Doctrine is a French legal AI platform recognized for its advanced AI-powered tools for legal research, analysis, drafting and practitioner workflows, including Flow Litigate and Flow Counsel.

Announced on April 28, 2026, the acquisition will accelerate the deployment of reliable, intuitive legal AI solutions grounded in authoritative content. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Paris, Doctrine is used every day by 27,000 legal professionals across France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Luxembourg.

Its customers include law firms of all sizes, large multinational corporations and public sector organizations, including French government ministries, local authorities and universities.

The combination is intended to create a leading European player in legal AI by bringing together the complementary technology and editorial expertise of Doctrine and LexisNexis. It will enable the development of the most comprehensive legal AI suite on the market across research, analysis and drafting, underpinned by the broadest legal content base available in Europe. This will combine Doctrine’s more than 100 million documents -including case law, legislation, collective bargaining agreements, EU law and regulatory decisions - with LexisNexis’ globally recognized corpus of 200 billion documents. Together, these complementary capabilities will help legal and tax professionals increase productivity and make more informed and secure legal decisions, drawing on authoritative legal content and the combined editorial and technology expertise of both businesses.

Eric Bonnet-Maes, Chief Executive Officer, LexisNexis Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa, said:

“In a rapidly evolving environment, we are reaching an important milestone today with the acquisition of Doctrine. In just a few years, the Doctrine team has built a leading solution for legal professionals in France and demonstrated its ability to expand across Europe. By bringing together our strengths, our deep technology expertise and high-quality content, we will further strengthen our ability to deliver innovative legal solutions to legal and tax professionals in France and across Europe.”

Guillaume Carrère, Chief Executive Officer of Doctrine, added:

“Since the beginning, we have had one ambition: to build leading-edge legal AI tools for legal professionals across Europe.

Reaching this milestone with LexisNexis, with whom we share the same vision for the application of AI to law, is the natural next step in our journey. For our customers, this combination means faster access to increasingly powerful capabilities; for our teams, it means joining a group that recognizes and invests in the technology and product excellence we have built.”

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis®services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 37,000 people, around 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The total market capitalization is approximately £45.2bn, €52.6bn, $61bn.

About Doctrine

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Paris, Doctrine combines a comprehensive corpus of case law, legislation and regulatory content for civil law jurisdictions with a suite of AI-powered research, drafting and analytics tools. The platform is used daily by 27,000 legal professionals across France, Italy, Germany and Spain, including law firms ranging from solo practitioners to top-tier Anglo-American firms, multinational corporations and public entities including French ministries, local authorities, and universities.

Contact LexisNexis

Cécile Chapeland-Ponzio

cecile.chapelandponzio@lexisnexis.fr

+33 6 20 28 33 54