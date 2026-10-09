RELX Unique Contributions Podcast: Greg Dickason on What Sets Trusted Legal AI Apart

NEW YORK, October 9, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional Chief Technology Officer Greg Dickason joins RELX Corporate Affairs Officer and Unique Contributions podcast host YS Chi and fellow chief technology officers Vijay Raghavan of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Jill Luber of Elsevier, and Brian Brittain of RX for a new episode exploring how AI is reshaping professional industries.

In the conversation, Greg explains why trusted legal AI requires more than access to powerful AI models. It must be built on authoritative content. LexisNexis grounds its AI in more than 200 billion legal and news documents and public records, with approximately 4 million new records each day linked into its legal knowledge graph, while Shepard’s® Verify adds a further layer of trust.

Greg also explains how LexisNexis chooses the right AI for each task. Rather than switching to every new model the moment it’s released, LexisNexis matches each task with the model best suited to it, including smaller and custom-tuned AI models. The result is high-quality AI responses and outputs that legal professionals can trust.

“Lawyers need trust. They need to be able to rely on the answers they get,” said Greg.

Listen to the full episode: What four chief technology officers with 60 years of combined experience at RELX actually think about AI

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