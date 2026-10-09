RELX Unique Contributions Podcast: Greg Dickason on What Sets Trusted Legal AI Apart

October 09, 2026

RELX Unique Contributions Podcast: Greg Dickason on What Sets Trusted Legal AI Apart

NEW YORK, October 9, 2026 — LexisNexis® Legal & Professional Chief Technology Officer Greg Dickason joins RELX Corporate Affairs Officer and Unique Contributions podcast host YS Chi and fellow chief technology officers Vijay Raghavan of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Jill Luber of Elsevier, and Brian Brittain of RX for a new episode exploring how AI is reshaping professional industries.

In the conversation, Greg explains why trusted legal AI requires more than access to powerful AI models. It must be built on authoritative content. LexisNexis grounds its AI in more than 200 billion legal and news documents and public records, with approximately 4 million new records each day linked into its legal knowledge graph, while Shepard’s® Verify adds a further layer of trust.

Greg also explains how LexisNexis chooses the right AI for each task. Rather than switching to every new model the moment it’s released, LexisNexis matches each task with the model best suited to it, including smaller and custom-tuned AI models. The result is high-quality AI responses and outputs that legal professionals can trust.

“Lawyers need trust. They need to be able to rely on the answers they get,” said Greg.

Listen to the full episode: What four chief technology officers with 60 years of combined experience at RELX actually think about AI

 

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About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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