RELX Unique Contributions Podcast: Jamie Buckley on Building AI Professionals Can Trust

NEW YORK, September 25, 2026 — To kick off a new season of the Unique Contributions podcast, RELX Corporate Affairs Officer YS Chi speaks with Jamie Buckley, Chief Product Officer for both LexisNexis® Legal & Professional and Elsevier about what it takes to build AI that professionals can trust.

Jamie discusses how LexisNexis selects different models for different legal tasks, grounds AI models in the company’s comprehensive repository of authoritative legal content and checks AI output. That content draws on more than 200 billion legal and business documents and records. Shepard’s citation intelligence adds another layer of trust, helping legal professionals assess how cited authority has been treated.

Jamie also describes the role of subject matter experts in building and testing AI, and how Anthropic’s legal skills work within Protégé.

Listen to the full episode here: AI for professionals where being wrong isn’t an option: a chief product officer on steering AI products for two multi-billion dollar businesses

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