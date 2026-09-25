RELX Unique Contributions Podcast: Jamie Buckley on Building AI Professionals Can Trust

September 25, 2026

RELX Unique Contributions Podcast: Jamie Buckley on Building AI Professionals Can Trust

NEW YORK, September 25, 2026 — To kick off a new season of the Unique Contributions podcast, RELX Corporate Affairs Officer YS Chi speaks with Jamie Buckley, Chief Product Officer for both LexisNexis® Legal & Professional and Elsevier about what it takes to build AI that professionals can trust.  

Jamie discusses how LexisNexis selects different models for different legal tasks, grounds AI models in the company’s comprehensive repository of authoritative legal content and checks AI output. That content draws on more than 200 billion legal and business documents and records. Shepard’s citation intelligence adds another layer of trust, helping legal professionals assess how cited authority has been treated. 

Jamie also describes the role of subject matter experts in building and testing AI, and how Anthropic’s legal skills work within Protégé. 

Listen to the full episode here: AI for professionals where being wrong isn’t an option: a chief product officer on steering AI products for two multi-billion dollar businesses

 

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About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

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