The Legal AI Journey: From Task-Specific Tools to Integrated Intelligence

The future of legal AI is an end-to-end ecosystem that empowers legal professionals to do smarter, next-level work, make professional-grade decisions, and achieve transformative economic impact.

By Greg Dickason, Chief Technology Officer, LexisNexis Legal & Professional

Legal professionals have more powerful technology available to them than ever before. They also have more complexity to manage. A lawyer working on a matter needs legal research, client documents, prior work product, institutional knowledge, business information, client-specific news, and current external context, often spread across several systems. AI has added another layer of complexity: model choice, agents, skills, and new ways to connect them.

The AI journey in legal started with simple tasks. Chat, research, summarize, check citations, and draft. Then models got larger and better at reasoning, with access to current information from the open web. Agents followed, handling multi-step work with more independence and coordinating with other agents. Repeatable AI workflows made it possible to connect tasks together and apply them at scale. Now, skills, plugins, and open standards like Model Context Protocol (MCP) connect AI to even more tools, data, and applications.

Each innovation matters. The harder problem isn’t whether AI can do one task well. It’s whether all of these capabilities work together the way legal professionals work.

Lawyers don't experience their work as a stack of AI technologies. They experience a matter, a transaction, a negotiation, a client problem to solve. They have long-running context of what to do, when to do it, and how to follow up to manage the risks and opportunities for their clients.

Getting complex work done takes more than a model, plugin, or app. It takes the law, the organization’s documents and institutional knowledge, current information, the right AI capabilities and tools, the applications professionals already use, and the professional’s own judgment. No single piece of that is enough on its own. Connecting all of it is the next step in the AI journey.

From discrete AI tools to integrated legal intelligence

For several years, the AI conversation has centered on individual tools and capabilities: which model is best, how accurate is the answer, what can this agent do? The more important question is becoming how we bring all of these advances together around the legal professional so they function as one system that understands a goal and can automatically identify what information matters, select the right model or agent for the task, and call on the right tools.

That takes more than access to a frontier model or the latest skill, plugin, or agent. It takes authoritative content, citation intelligence, and context engineering to identify and prioritize what matters for a specific task because more information isn’t automatically better. And it takes a secure, governed engine capable of coordinating it all toward the legal professional’s goal.

Consider a lawyer reviewing a portfolio of agreements against a firm’s playbook. The system can use the right models, agents, and skills to identify the relevant documents, compare provisions against preferred positions, surface exceptions, research the governing law, validate cited authority, and prepare a review-ready analysis and tracker. Plugins and MCP connections can bring in additional information or capabilities from other systems where needed. Instead of prompting separate tools one step at a time, the professional starts with the goal, and the ecosystem helps carry the work forward.

A complex transaction works similarly. The system can bring together matter documents, legal research, organizational know-how, and current external context; use different models, agents, and specialized skills across research and analysis; connect to other applications and data through plugins, APIs, or MCP; validate the authorities supporting the work; and produce the memo, diligence tracker, or executive presentation the deal requires.

The shift in the AI journey is toward agent harnesses coordinating how work is done, selecting and using relevant AI tools, connecting to more authoritative capabilities like Lex Machina® or Intelligize®, and producing outputs that are ready to use, all grounded in trusted legal intelligence from the start.

This is also why openness matters. Legal AI won't live inside one surface. It should come to the professional where they work. This could be in their own systems, through partner applications and ecosystem connections like Microsoft 365, or in Lexis+® with Protégé™.

The professional should not have to reorganize their work around the AI. The AI ecosystem should organize itself around the professional.

From agentic productivity to economic impact

The first generation of generative AI proved it could save time on individual tasks. The bigger opportunity is when legal intelligence, organizational knowledge, and AI capabilities work together to achieve a legal professional’s goal.

For example, a lawyer can spot an issue earlier because the system surfaced it, a firm can apply its best thinking consistently instead of depending on who happens to be staffed on a matter, work that used to be too costly to take on becomes viable, and new commercial models open up that didn’t previously exist. That is AI moving from a productivity tool to a value engine.

And that is where the outcomes become much more consequential: Smarter, next-level work. Professional-grade decisions. Transformative economic impact.

The LexisNexis Legal Intelligence Engine

Our foundation is authoritative legal intelligence. Together with a dedicated legal trust harness, this drives a complete system: customer knowledge, context engineering, citation intelligence, secure coordination across models using a trusted platform, agents, and skills, ecosystem connections, and review-ready outputs. The Legal Intelligence Engine is built by more than 4,000 technologists and legal experts and shaped with customers through the LexisNexis Customer Innovation Lab.

LexisNexis Legal Intelligence Engine, one fully integrated end-to-end ecosystem (click to enlarge)

Each layer of the engine plays a distinct role, and the value comes from how they work together.

Foundation. Legal work always starts with the professional’s own matter documents, contracts, prior work product, and institutional knowledge, connected with document management systems, customer-preferred platforms, and other ecosystem integrations. On top of that sits LexisNexis’s authoritative intelligence: more than 200 billion legal and business documents and records, with four million added daily. Shepard's® Citations tracks the history and treatment of authority, and Shepard's Verify checks the existence of cited authorities in AI-generated answers, drafts, and uploaded documents. Legal taxonomies, point of law knowledge graphs, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and agentic RAG help identify and prioritize the context that matters to achieve the legal professional’s goal.

Platform and models. This is the trusted global platform running underneath everything else: LexisNexis proprietary models alongside frontier models we evaluate, develop, and coordinate for the task at hand, with expert human review built in. It is also where privacy, security, compliance, permissions, auditability, and enterprise controls live so AI runs privately and is governed end to end.

Surfaces, agents, and skills. This is where LexisNexis® Protégé™ agentic productivity becomes tangible. Lexis+ with Protégé, agents, skills, and MCP connections carry drafting, review, summarizing, citation checking, and analysis forward, connecting to the professional’s own workspaces, handling more legal work independently, and integrating with other key LexisNexis products as tools and plugins, such as Lex Machina, Law360 and Intelligize.

Outcomes. Smarter, faster, next-level work: fully formatted, review-ready outputs delivered directly in Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. Professional-grade decisions: work grounded in current, authoritative intelligence with trusted verification built in. Transformative economic impact: automating repetitive work, scaling institutional expertise, and continuously unlocking new value.

Trusted legal intelligence for professional-grade decisions

The LexisNexis advantage is not simply the comprehensiveness of our data. It is our ability to effectively bring together the best of AI to turn trusted information into intelligence that others cannot. For legal professionals, this means LexisNexis connects authoritative information, responsible AI, and deep legal expertise to support critical decisions. Because trusted intelligence changes everything.

It's why Am Law 50 firms, corporate legal departments, and law schools already run their work on it.

Not one model. Not one plugin. Not one application. There will always be a new version of each. Legal professionals shouldn't have to rebuild their technology strategy every time one arrives.

The role of the legal AI partner is to continuously bring the best of those innovations together, grounded in authoritative legal intelligence, enriched by the organization's own knowledge, protected within a trusted environment, built around the way legal professionals work and available where that work is happening.

That's the future LexisNexis is building toward.

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For media inquiries about this post, please contact Jill Van Nostran, jill.vannostran@lexisnexis.com