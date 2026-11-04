What Legal Leaders Are Really Asking about AI Right Now

Efficiency is only the beginning. The bigger opportunity is rethinking how expertise is shared, developed, and valued.

By Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis Legal, and Greg Dickason, Chief Technology & Product Officer

Ask legal leaders what they want from AI today, and the conversation quickly moves beyond speed. They want to know how to preserve their firms’ knowledge, develop the next generation of lawyers, and demonstrate the value of legal judgment in a world where technology can do more of the work.

Those questions were central to a recent roundtable hosted by Business Insider, where we joined Melia Robinson, general counsel, law firm leaders, and legal innovators to discuss the future of the profession. The conversation moved from partner mobility and institutional knowledge to associate development, client relationships, and pricing. Across these topics, a bigger question emerged: how can AI help firms build on their expertise and deliver greater value to clients?

Our view is that more efficient work is only the starting point. The real opportunity is helping more people put the right knowledge to work, while preserving the judgment and trust that give it value.

“How do we turn lawyer expertise into institutional advantage?”

Legal remains a relationship business. Clients value lawyers who understand their business and help them make consequential decisions. That isn’t changing.

But relationships rest on knowledge: the history of a matter, the reasoning behind a strategy, the experience of a team. Too often, that knowledge lives with individuals and leaves when they do. Leaders in the room saw AI as a way to make expertise an institutional asset, while acknowledging hard questions about ownership, incentives, and whether partners will share what they know.

We believe the goal should be to extend experts’ reach, not diminish their role. A partner’s experience becomes more valuable when it helps colleagues make better decisions, serve clients more effectively, and build on the firm’s collective expertise. This requires more than making documents searchable. It requires preserving the context, reasoning, and experience that make knowledge useful. Firms that do this well will be better positioned to retain institutional expertise, develop talent, and differentiate the value they deliver to clients.

“What makes AI actually useful for legal work?”

As AI models become more capable, the question is increasingly what surrounds them. A powerful model is only one component of effective legal AI. What matters is how it connects to authoritative legal intelligence, the firm’s own knowledge, specialized tools, and the workflows lawyers rely on.

Legal work demands more than a plausible answer. Lawyers need authoritative sources they can verify, an understanding of the legal and business context, and the ability to move from an answer to work product they can confidently use.

This is the thinking behind Lexis+ with Protégé. We are bringing together authoritative LexisNexis legal intelligence, customers’ own knowledge, specialized AI capabilities, and verification in one integrated and connected experience built around how legal professionals work. And we’re developing those capabilities directly with customers, because the most useful technology reflects the expertise and needs of the people using it. The goal isn’t simply to help lawyers complete tasks more efficiently. It’s to help them apply their expertise more effectively, make better-informed decisions, and deliver greater value to their clients.

“How will the next generation of lawyers learn?”

No one in the room believed firms can stop hiring junior lawyers. You can’t create a senior associate from nothing. But removing routine tasks isn’t the same as developing talent, and the profession needs to be deliberate about what replaces traditional learning.

Leaders discussed simulations, competency-based progression, and earlier exposure to complex work. They were clear that training only works when it reflects how a firm actually practices, which brings the conversation back to institutional knowledge.

We see a parallel in our own engineering organization. Some of our most experienced engineers and many of our newest have embraced AI quickly. The common denominator isn’t tenure. It’s curiosity, adaptability, and a willingness to learn. AI can accelerate professional development, but it doesn’t replace the experience, mentorship, and critical thinking required to develop judgment. The opportunity is to use AI to help the next generation build those capabilities faster.

“How will AI change what clients value most?”

In-house leaders described business teams drafting more work before it reaches legal, and legal departments handling more themselves. But when the stakes are highest, they still turn to the counsel they trust most. The shift is toward paying for judgment rather than hours.

AI will change how some legal work is delivered and priced. But we believe it will also create opportunities for firms to differentiate themselves through the judgment, specialized expertise, and strategic advice their clients value most.

Built with the people doing the work

The best answers to these questions won’t come from technology built in isolation. They’ll come from building alongside the people doing the work.

That's why we created the LexisNexis Customer Innovation Lab. In New York, legal professionals work side by side with our engineers and product teams to identify challenges, test ideas, and build prototypes, often in a matter of hours. Their feedback has directly shaped the latest evolution of Lexis+ with Protégé, including capabilities that help lawyers preserve context, connect knowledge, and move more easily from research to finished work.

We're now expanding this approach globally. It's an important shift in how legal technology is developed: customers aren't simply evaluating what we build. They're helping shape it.

The future of legal AI won't be defined simply by how much work technology can do. It will be defined by how effectively it helps legal professionals apply their expertise, strengthen client relationships, and create new value. That's the future we're building with our customers.

To learn more about the Customer Innovation Lab, visit http://www.lexisnexis.com/lab.

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For media inquiries about this post, please contact Jill Van Nostran, jill.vannostran@lexisnexis.com