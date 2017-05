05-10-2017 | 10:19 AM

Author: Law360

Mylan’s 3rd Circ. Doryx Loss A Hurdle To Product-Hop Suits

Mylan won’t appeal an adverse Third Circuit ruling in an antitrust suit over acne treatment Doryx — and though the decision does not preclude product-hopping claims, it could make it harder for them to succeed, such as in the Suboxone case ...read more