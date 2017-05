05-18-2017 | 09:59 AM

Author: Law360

Mylan, Pfizer Say EpiPen Antitrust Suits Don't Need MDL

Mylan NV and Pfizer Inc. on Wednesday each urged the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation not to consolidate antitrust litigation against the drugmakers, arguing the majority of cases are already working together in Kansas to make the litigation ...read more