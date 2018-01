01-02-2018 | 04:39 PM

Author: Law360

AB InBev, Molson Can't Skirt Antitrust Suit, US Brewer Says

A Midwestern brewery on Tuesday urged a Wisconsin federal court not to toss its suit alleging competitors ​Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors Brewing Co. conspired to restrict competition in Ontario’s beer market, saying the large brewers are ...read more