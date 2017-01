01-25-2017 | 06:51 PM

Author: Law360

Ex-JPMorgan Analyst’s ‘Bogus’ Emails Hid Trades, Jury Told

A former J.P. Morgan analyst on trial for tipping off friends to a Salesforce.com acquisition and another pending deal later exchanged “bogus” emails with his co-defendants to try and conceal the insider trading, federal prosecutors said Wednesday ...read more