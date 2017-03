03-15-2017 | 05:39 PM

Author: Law360

Solar Firm Sungevity Gets Interim OK To Tap $20M DIP Loan

A Delaware bankruptcy judge gave Sungevity Inc. the interim OK on Wednesday to tap part of its $20 million post-petition financing package, rejecting objections from the U.S. Trustee's Office that terms in the loan gave lenders Northern Pacific Group ...read more