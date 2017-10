10-25-2017 | 06:11 PM

Author: Law360

Wells Fargo Fights Sliced Tax Refund From $1.25B Transaction

Wells Fargo & Co. asked a Minnesota federal judge Tuesday to reconsider its halving of a tax refund related to a $1.25 billion securities transaction the court had already ruled was a sham, saying it’s entitled to claim foreign tax credits. ...read more