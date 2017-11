11-29-2017 | 07:30 AM

Author: Law360

Creditors Beware: New, Simplified Ch. 13 Comes At A Price

Changes to the federal bankruptcy rules taking effect on Dec. 1 will likely result in Chapter 13 and other cases moving more swiftly toward confirmation, but this efficiency could be at the expense of preoccupied or otherwise lackadaisical creditors, ...read more