04-10-2017 | 06:39 PM

Author: Law360

Essar's Minn. Iron Ore Mine, Mill Project Draws 2nd Bidder

A Virginia entrepreneur who acquired a bankrupt Midwestern iron ore processing business last year has set his sights on bankrupt former Essar Steel Minnesota LLC, with a last-minute offer to serve as Essar's minimum-bid stalking horse in its Delaware ...read more