02-01-2017 | 06:14 PM

Author: Law360

$15M Deal Clears Up Proactiv Auto-Ship Suit

A California judge said Wednesday she’ll greenlight a settlement resolving class claims that direct marketer Guthy-Renker illegally auto-charged 761,000 customers for Proactiv acne products, a deal that includes up to $15.2 million in cash or products ...read more