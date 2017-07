06-30-2017 | 06:32 PM

Author: Law360

Valero Sues PG&E For $75M Over Calif. Refinery Outage

Valero Refining Co. sued Pacific Gas & Electric for $75 million in California federal court on Friday over an 18-minute power outage at a California refinery that released enough smoke into the air to trigger an evacuation of the area and lockdowns ...read more