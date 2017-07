07-26-2017 | 09:49 AM

Author: Law360

RBB Bancorp Adds Shares, Prices IPO In Middle Of Range

RBB Bancorp, the owner of a California bank that caters to Asian immigrants, upsized its initial public offering and priced its shares at $23 apiece, in the middle of the range it had announced, before its stock began trading on Wednesday. ...read more