10-05-2017 | 06:37 PM

Author: Law360

Full 9th Circ. Won't Review $8.5M Google Privacy Pact

The full Ninth Circuit on Thursday refused to reconsider a split panel decision upholding a contested $8.5 million class action settlement in a privacy dispute against Google Inc., prompting the objectors to vow to take the challenge to the U.S. Supreme ...read more