05-26-2017 | 06:21 PM

Author: Law360

Kardashians' Hands Not Unclean, 9th Circ. Says In IP Row

The Ninth Circuit on Friday refused to lift a preliminary injunction barring a cosmetics company from using trademarks held by Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, saying the company hadn’t shown any evidence the sisters had “unclean hands ...read more