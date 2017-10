10-11-2017 | 05:49 PM

Author: Law360

9th Circ. Hears Round 3 In Northstar Suit Over Schwab Fund

Northstar Financial Advisors Inc. went before the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday for its third appeal in a putative class action claiming Charles Schwab Corp. broke its own rules for making risky bond-fund bets, arguing that a lower court erred in finding ...read more