06-09-2017 | 06:47 PM

Author: Law360

6th Circ. Affirms Ex-Atty’s Lengthy Sentence In 2nd Appeal

A former attorney who admitted to stealing funds from a $42 million judgment tied to a class action over the diet drug fen-phen saw his once-vacated 20-year prison sentence affirmed Friday when the Sixth Circuit ruled the lower court properly addressed ...read more