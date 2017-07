07-13-2017 | 06:12 PM

Author: Law360

House Rep's Atty Indicted For Stealing, Posting Nude Pics

Former counsel for Rep. Stacey Plaskett, the Democratic delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands, was indicted on Thursday on cyberstalking charges after being accused of leaking nude photos and videos stolen off of her iPhone, along with another staffer ...read more