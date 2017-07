07-26-2017 | 09:56 AM

Author: Law360

Ex-Rep. Grimm Pays Off Penalty In Tax Fraud Case

Federal prosecutors told a New York federal judge on Tuesday that former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm, R-N.J., has fully paid the $149,000 in restitution he owed the state and federal governments for underreporting $1 million in sales and wages from his now ...read more