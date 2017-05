05-11-2017 | 03:54 PM

Author: Law360

Intuniv Buyers Fight Actavis Bid To Nix Pay-For-Delay Suit

Direct purchasers of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medication Intuniv on Wednesday urged a Massachusetts federal court not to dismiss their antitrust case against Actavis LLC and Shire LLC, arguing that there was an illegal reverse payment ...read more