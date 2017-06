06-06-2017 | 05:00 PM

Author: Law360

Carlyle, GTCR Ink $21.75-Per-Share Buyout Of AMRI

Life sciences research and development company Albany Molecular Research Inc. will be bought out by The Carlyle Group and GTCR LLC for $21.75 per share in cash, a 40 percent premium, the firms announced Tuesday. ...read more