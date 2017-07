07-06-2017 | 07:27 PM

Author: Law360

PTAB Nixes AbbVie Patent For $16B Blockbuster Humira

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated a key patent for AbbVie’s top-selling immunosuppressive drug Humira on Thursday, handing a win to Boehringer Ingelheim in a pair of decisions that found all five of the patent’s claims obvious ...read more