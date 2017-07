07-11-2017 | 06:43 PM

Author: Law360

Ex-Insys Sales Reps Plead Guilty In Opioid Kickback Scheme

Two former sales representatives for Insys Therapeutics Inc., one of whom is the wife of the company's CEO, on Tuesday pled guilty in federal court to engaging in a kickback scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe fentanyl-based Subsys. ...read more