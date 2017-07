07-21-2017 | 08:39 AM

Author: Law360

BREAKING: Amphastar Escapes $1B Momenta, Sandoz Infringement Suit

A federal jury in Massachusetts Friday sided with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a patent battle with Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz, finding that Momenta’s patent for a generic blood thinner was invalid and that the company couldn’t enforce ...read more